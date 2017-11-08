Candidate seeks support against cashless card

VIDEO CAMPAIGN: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari talks about One Nation candidate Damian Huxham on video.

VIDEO CAMPAIGN: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari talks about One Nation candidate Damian Huxham on video. Contributed

LABOR candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari has called for local candidates to unite against the introduction of the cashless welfare card.

He singled out One Nation's candidate Damian Huxham and the LNP's Ted Sorensen.

The card, which is set to be introduced next year, will be given to people under the age of 35 who are on unemployment benefits or parenting payments.

"It is obvious that the One Nation Party candidate and Ms Hanson are in conflict on this issue,” Mr Tantari said.

"The One Nation candidate is clearly too afraid to stand up for the people of Hervey Bay against Senator Hanson (and) he needs to show leadership and do what's right for Hervey Bay, not just his political party.”

Mr Tantari claimed Mr Sorensen had "gone missing” on the issue and "his silence tells where he stands on the debate''.

"By not standing up on this matter the LNP member is clearly indicating he cares little for the pensioners and people who are doing it tough in Hervey Bay,” he said.

Mr Sorensen said unlike Labor, the LNP had a plan to create jobs and cut the cost of living for Hervey Bay residents.

"The LNP has a detailed plan to help people get into work that includes cutting payroll tax, help for small businesses to hire young people and apprentices as well as making power more affordable,” he said.

"In contrast Labor has this week vetoed 10,000 regional jobs.”

Mr Huxham was approached for comment but did not respond by deadline.