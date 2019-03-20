Menu
Labor candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes visited Maryborough's Downer factory.
Labor candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes visited Maryborough's Downer factory.
Wide Bay candidate visits one of M'boro's biggest employers

Carlie Walker
by
20th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
LABOR candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes has promised to focus on bringing jobs to the region.

So it's no surprised that he paid a visit to one of Maryborough's biggest employers - the city's Downer train factory.

Mr Scanes said it was terrific to see the factory and the skills of the workers who built and repaired trains.

He said it was also pleasing to see what an inclusive workplace it is, with a young female apprentice learning the trade.

Mr Scanes said if he was elected in May, he would work with the State Government to push for more contracts to be completed at the factory in Maryborough.

"There have already been some great investments from the State Government to to get contracts there for the workers," he said.

"It is significant for the region.

"The Federal Government needs to work hand-in-hand with the State Government to make sure manufacturing maintains a strong position and make sure there's employment for the future generations."

Mr Scanes said part of Labor's guarantee was promising that when awarding contracts worth $10 million or more, local employers would be the first to be considered by the government.

"It's about getting back to investing in trade skills," he said.

It was Mr Scanes' first time visiting the factory and he enjoyed finding out about the work being done in Maryborough.

"We have the world's best here," he said.

"It was really good to chat with the guys and see the good work they are doing here."

Mr Scanes praised the decision to bring the New Generation Rollingstock to Maryborough to be repaired after it was found the work carried out in India didn't meet Australian standards.

"It probably wasn't the best idea to get them built in India," he said.

"It's been a significant investment in the region."

Mr Scanes said the city's Labor state member Bruce Saunders had fought hard to bring the trains to Maryborough to be repaired.

"It will create additional work and stimulate the economy," he said.

