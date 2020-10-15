Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

QUEENSLAND'S LNP leader and the party's Maryborough pick have weighed in on concerns raised by residents about the proposed wind farm.

It comes amid claims locals weren't consulted until the approval process had significantly progressed.

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said community consultation would be key should her party win government.

"It is extremely important that … the community is consulted, that is the most important thing," she said.

"If the government is going to approve a project such as this it is important the community are brought along with it.

"These are big pieces of equipment and I do know that when we were last in government we started the wind farm guidelines and that was extremely delayed under this government which was disappointing."

LNP's candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman said he was not happy with the lack of consultation from the State Government.

"There was virtually no consultation done with the public until it was well and truly on the way," he said.

He said if he was elected he would investigate the whole project and review things if they "don't add up".

Queensland's Minister for Environment Leeane Enoch told the Chronicle during her visit to the region that the project was key to ensuring renewable energy across Queensland.

"This wind farm is one of the biggest in southern hemisphere creating some 440 jobs in construction and then obviously job and maintenance going forward," she said.

"This is clean energy and of course all of the environmental conditions need to be met as would any project."

When asked what she thought about concerns voiced by some members of the community regarding an alleged lack of communication with residents she said there had been extensive consultation with the traditional owners of the land on native title rights.

Asked if the same process had taken place with homeowners and local residents, she said she would have to make further inquires.