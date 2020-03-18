Candidates at the pre-polls despite coronavirus concerns

Despite calling for a full postal election, Division 6 candidate David Lewis has braved the pre-polling booths ahead of the March 28 election. Photo: Stuart Fast

DESPITE calling on the Queensland Government to make the upcoming council elections a fully postal vote, Fraser Coast Regional Council candidate David Lewis has been campaigning at the pre-polling booth in Urraween.

Mr Lewis said he would have preferred a full postal vote but the decision was up to the State Government to make.

He said he hoped the State Government would explore other options for the council elections.

Although campaigning at the pre-polls, Mr Lewis said the candidates present had stood back, respectfully kept their distance and taken appropriate hygiene precautions.

Also at the pre-polls was Division 5 candidate Jade Wellings, who said the threat of coronavirus infection was a concern and a commonsense approach was needed.

She said she wished the Queensland Government had taken a stronger approach to tackling the issue and extended the deadline to apply for a postal vote.

Ms Wellings said the Division 5 candidates, including Mark Spencer, had agreed to share a table and let early voters take flyers rather than be given them.

Division 6 candidate David Dagleish encouraged voters to use their own pen when voting, to prevent possible infection from spreading.

Mr Dagleish said the candidates were there to provide information as voters still wanted election information, even right at the polls.