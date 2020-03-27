Candidates call for mobile centrelink office

There were long queues outside of Hervey Bay's Centrelink office earlier this week.

FRASER Coast Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean joined with Division Six candidate Karla Reardon earlier this week in calling for Centrelink to deploy mobile offices around the Fraser Coast to assist with the demand due to job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both candidates recommended mobile offices be deployed to four or five locations to help the community i access services.

“Centrelink mobile offices are used after natural disasters and could be placed in Gundiah, Tiaro, Poona, Howard or another regional locality,” Ms Dean and Ms Reardon said.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour agrees.

“It would be really beneficial around the community for people who are in contact with Centrelink for the first time,” he said.

Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt disagrees.

“ I urge people to not go to Centrelink shopfronts and to please be patient,” he said.