Candidates commit to making sure military trail goes ahead

Duncan Chapman statue in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Duncan Chapman statue in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Carlie Walker
ALL Maryborough candidates have pledged to ensure funding flows to the Fraser Coast Military Trail, including stage 2 of the Duncan Chapman memorial.

Labor has committed $1 million to the project but the funding was frozen following the call to the polls.

LNP candidate Richard Kingston said the project had his full support.

"It is these sorts of projects that increase tourism, bringing business into the area resulting in boosting the local economy," he said.

Independent Roger Currie supported the project as long as there was recognition of Turkish forces.

One Nation candidate James Hansen said he supported it "100 per cent".
 

