Candidates’ concern over pre-poll hygiene protocols

HYGIENE SAFETY CONCERNS: Fraser Coast voters are concerned how the Queensland Government is implementing strict laws on group gatherings but allowing gatherings at polling booths.

FRASER Coast candidates have slammed the handling of early voting centres, saying voters’ safety is at risk.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has put new measures in place to make sure that only 100 people are inside a pre-poll booth at one time.

But council hopefuls say not enough is being done to stop the mass movement through the booths at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Incumbent Division 8 candidate Stuart Taylor said the practice at early voting booths was completely at odds with health recommendations.

“Candidates are standing within 10cm of people, each person is toe-to-toe in line and there’s no cleaning or regulating,” Cr Taylor said.

“No-one is taking accountability for the conduct of the current election.”

In a statement on their website, the ECQ has recommended voters and candidates maintain appropriate social distances and hygiene practices.

Cr Taylor said the onus shouldn’t be on candidates to manage hygiene at pre-poll.

“We don’t know how often they’re being cleaned or what regime is being followed,” he said.

“It should be on the ECQ and State Government to manage how hygiene is being handled.

Karla Reardon, who is campaigning for Division 6, said even handing out flyers to voters was dangerous.

“Public health comes first, not a vote,” Ms Reardon said.

Voters shared some of their concerns, with Theresa Winton saying the booths themselves were bunched close together and not a metre apart.

Denise Gamble questioned how people could function when a big voting group was required to come together