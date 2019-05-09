Candidates line up in Gympie to speak and listen

CANDIDATES: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman, with moderator Brendan Allen, introduce Wide Bay election candidates (from left) The Greens' Daniel Bryar, LNP's Llew O'Brien, ALP's Jason Scanes and Independent Tim Jerome.

CANDIDATES: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman, with moderator Brendan Allen, introduce Wide Bay election candidates (from left) The Greens' Daniel Bryar, LNP's Llew O'Brien, ALP's Jason Scanes and Independent Tim Jerome. Arthur Gorrie

HEALTH emerged as one of the major concerns for voters in the Wide Bay electorate, when people met the candidates on Tuesday night at Gympie Civic Centre.

The Meet the Candidates event was presented by Gympie Chamber of Commerce and The Gympie Times with the help of Gympie Regional Council, which provided the venue.

Edwina Conroy based her question on doctor shortages, especially at the Cooloola Coast. Arthur Gorrie

"The community is looking for a quality candidate, a straight talker, someone trustworthy,” chamber president Tony Goodman said.

Tin Can Bay GP Peter Martin asked about the role of government policies which he said contributed to a shortage of doctors in the regions. Arthur Gorrie

Only four of the seven candidates turned up, leading one of them, the Green's Daniel Bryar to say that people who could not keep that sort of appointment were not worth voting for.

Jim Graydon put in a good word for the union movement and its contribution to Australian society when he spoke up at the candidates night. Arthur Gorrie

Introducing the candidates and moderator Brendan Allen, Mr Goodman explained that the candidates from Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, Pauline Hanson's One Nation and the United Australia Party would not be making an appearance.

In an order chosen by a random draw by Mr Allen, candidates outlined their policies, at five minutes each, and Mr Goodman handed over to questions from the floor.

First up, incumbent LNP candidate Llew O'Brien said he had "decided to run for parliament because of issues like unemployment, infrastructure and we always need better services”.

Independent Tim Jerome said he had been a jackaroo and loved the land, but had put himself through university to become a teacher. People wanted better education.

The ALP's Jason Scanes said recent attempts to damage his reputation in State Parliament were nothing he could not handle. People wanted a government they could trust and better health care and education.

Mr Bryar said one of his main ambitions was to clean up politics and said too many government handouts led to the money coming back to political parties.