ELECTION: M'boro has bright, RV friendly future

MARYBOROUGH became an RV friendly town earlier this year and all the city's candidates have pledged to keep it that way.



One Nation's James Hansen said he had been a strong supporter of bringing RVs to the region in his role as a councillor.



"Absolutely, it's a no brainer," he said.



"Thanks to the council we now have RV friendly status."



Mr Hansen said if he was elected he would partner with the council to provide more incentives to bring RV travellers to the region.



Independent candidate Roger Currie said he would also work closely with the council to expand and promote the concept, while Greens candidate Craig Armstrong would encourage more RV communities.



Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was open to discussing any events that would capitalise on wanderers.



LNP candidate Richard Kingston said his business was one of the sponsors of the RV forum which the Chamber held once Maryborough gained the RV friendly status.



"I will continue this support into the future," he said.

