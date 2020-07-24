Candidates nowhere to be seen just months from election

THE state election is just over three months away and there is only one declared candidate for Fraser Coast seats.

Incumbent Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders will recontest his seat but the LNP is yet to officially offer up any competition for him.

The Chronicle is aware of a contender but despite several requests to the LNP, an opposition spokesman could not confirm either way.

Similarly, in Hervey Bay, neither the LNP nor Labor has declared a candidate, with long-serving MP Ted Sorensen to retire at the election.

It's understood members of the LNP have approached a well-known Hervey Bay businessman.

The Chronicle approached him but he would not confirm whether or not he was in the running, or willing to contest the seat.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would not divulge any candidate plans for Hervey Bay yesterday but was confident Labor had a shot in the LNP stronghold.

Speaking to reporters at the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Ms Palaszczuk said her party would be "treating every seat seriously."

"We have had a massive investment here in Hervey Bay and this region," she said.

"We will field a very strong candidate here, to make sure they represent this community in government."

The only person to make a public bid for Hervey Bay is Adrian Tantari.

He told the Chronicle he planned to seek preselection as a Labor candidate, having run for the party at the last state election.

"The Hervey Bay electorate now more than ever needs strong representation and a vision for our future," Mr Tantari said.