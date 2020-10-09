Menu
Queensland LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Candidates quizzed on Greens preference call in M’boro

Jessica Cook
9th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
ALMOST a week after the LNP announced it would call on voters to put the Greens before Labor, most Maryborough candidates are still reluctant to weigh in.

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse said she wouldn’t comment on the move and was focusing on listening to the people of Maryborough instead of party politics.

She said she want to encourage voters to give One Nation a voice in parliament and outside that to make up their own mind on preferences.

Greens Candidate Craig Armstrong said he didn’t want to comment on the LNP’s decision and that Queensland Greens Convenor Penny Allman-Payne had summed up the party’s position on preferences.

Last month Ms Allman-Payne said the Queensland Greens would put One Nation and the LNP last on ‘how-to-vote’ cards in every seat in Queensland.

“‘How-to-vote’ cards are just a suggestion and voters determine their preferences when they number every square,” she said.

“Further to that, following a vote by Greens members, the Queensland Greens categorically rule out any preference deal, power-sharing deal, coalition agreement, or guarantee of confidence or supply with the LNP or One Nation.

“Because of the LNP’s commitment to job cuts, privatisation, and cuts to essential services, the Greens would never provide confidence to an LNP government.”

LNP candidate Denis Chapman, Labor candidate Bruce Saunders and Informed Medical Options Party candidate Samantha Packer had not responded at the time of publication.

