CANDIDATES SPEAK: How to solve the region's water woes

Carlie Walker
by

CANE farmers depend on water and Maryborough's candidates have said what they will do to ensure the region has enough.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he had been in discussion with the relevant ministers regarding stream storage and the possibility of a pipeline from Paradise Dam.

LNP candidate Richard Kingston said he supported an off-stream facility that MSF Sugar was currently seeking money for.

"I am also a cane farmer and understand the issues facing local farmers in relation to water security," he said.

One Nation candidate James Hansen said he and the party's national leader Pauline Hanson had met with MSF Sugar as well and committed $15 million toward a water storage facility, which would be jointly funded by the State and Federal governments.

"This is something that can be achieved very quickly," he said.
 

Topics:  fcelection fraser coast maryborough water security

Fraser Coast Chronicle
