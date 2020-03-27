Candidates take different approach to Division 1 future

Division 1 candidates Councillor James Hansen, Mayor George Seymour, fellow Division 1 candidate Joel Mullen and mayoral candidate Jannean Dean at the candidates forum at Burrum District Community Centre in Howard.

ROAD improvements, drainage upgrades and basic infrastructure are top of the list when it comes to incumbent Division One councillor James Hansen’s priorities.

Fellow candidate Joel Mullen said his focus would be bringing the community together through the challenges the nation is facing.

Mr Hansen said improving liveability, noxious weed and pest control, keeping rates rises to a minimum and making sure public money was being spent wisely were the main issues within his division.

He said he was committed to working with all people and community groups.

Mr Mullen said if he was elected “things will be a lot different to previous terms and focuses”.

“More than ever we now need to bring communities together, not only the communities in Division One but our entire region.

“Our focus will need to be on people, economic opportunities and expansion, jobs, mental health, community groups and how we can all come together with our expertise and leadership skills to lift our people and communities to the next level.

“I have the business skills, strong leadership skills, mindset, motivation and energy to work hard to bring our communities and people together for a brighter future.”