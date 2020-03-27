Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Division 1 candidates Councillor James Hansen, Mayor George Seymour, fellow Division 1 candidate Joel Mullen and mayoral candidate Jannean Dean at the candidates forum at Burrum District Community Centre in Howard.
Division 1 candidates Councillor James Hansen, Mayor George Seymour, fellow Division 1 candidate Joel Mullen and mayoral candidate Jannean Dean at the candidates forum at Burrum District Community Centre in Howard.
News

Candidates take different approach to Division 1 future

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROAD improvements, drainage upgrades and basic infrastructure are top of the list when it comes to incumbent Division One councillor James Hansen’s priorities.

Fellow candidate Joel Mullen said his focus would be bringing the community together through the challenges the nation is facing.

Mr Hansen said improving liveability, noxious weed and pest control, keeping rates rises to a minimum and making sure public money was being spent wisely were the main issues within his division.

He said he was committed to working with all people and community groups.

Mr Mullen said if he was elected “things will be a lot different to previous terms and focuses”.

“More than ever we now need to bring communities together, not only the communities in Division One but our entire region.

“Our focus will need to be on people, economic opportunities and expansion, jobs, mental health, community groups and how we can all come together with our expertise and leadership skills to lift our people and communities to the next level.

“I have the business skills, strong leadership skills, mindset, motivation and energy to work hard to bring our communities and people together for a brighter future.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay virus cases almost double overnight

        premium_icon Wide Bay virus cases almost double overnight

        Breaking The cases of coronavirus in the Wide Bay have almost doubled

        Man allegedly steals Mercedes with firearm

        premium_icon Man allegedly steals Mercedes with firearm

        News Loaded sawn-off rifle in the front passenger seat footwell

        Coastal communities come together during coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon Coastal communities come together during coronavirus crisis

        News Residents are being urged to check up on one another

        Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        premium_icon Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        News Temporary move announced following coronavirus