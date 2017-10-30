Candidates talk future policies as battle for state seats begins

FIRST shots in the battle for regional Queensland have been fired as the Fraser Coast's key candidates prepare for an early State Election.

They will have just three weeks to make their case before Queenslanders return to the polls on November 25.

The election was called by the Premier on Sunday following months of speculation.

Both the Hervey Bay and Maryborough electorates have been in the sights of Pauline Hanson's One Nation, who are hoping to claim Hervey Bay and Maryborough from their respective incumbents Ted Sorensen and Bruce Saunders.

But Mr Saunders down- played the threat to major parties saying he was focused on "doing his job”.

Every election is tough, it doesn't matter where it is or the candidates who are running, I don't care about Pauline Hanson,” Mr Saunders said.

The Labor MP, who recently announced the return of lucrative rail contracts to Maryborough said there were new "job-creating projects” in the pipeline.

"It's going to be quite exciting, what we're offering for the Maryborough electorate,” he said.

ELECTION READY: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has welcomed the announcement of the state election. Contributed

One Nation's Marybor- ough candidate James Hansen said he was focused on making Maryborough "a place where our kids want to live.”

"My major policies will include driving down the cost of living, bringing back services to our hospital and bringing back more industry,” Mr Hansen said yesterday.

"People in Queensland are sick and tired of the old parties, and this is a chance to take back power in Queensland.”

James Hansen Brendan Bufi

A Maryborough candidate for the LNP is yet to be announced.

In Hervey Bay, the LNP's three-term MP Ted Sorensen is up against Labor candidate Adrian Tantari and One Nation's Damian Huxham.

A confident Mr Sorensen said yesterday candidates were free to say "whatever they wanted at the end of the day”.

"That's what happens with a lot of those characters... they blow a lot of hot air off,” Mr Sorensen said.

"Health care is one of the biggest issues here, there's got to be a better relation- ship between the private and public hospitals.”

Ted Sorensen Contributed.

But Mr Huxham said Hervey Bay had a real opportunity for "a new direction.”

"Long term vision has been missing from politics for a long time, instead both major parties have relied on short term sugar fixes,” he said.

"People have told us and continue to tell us they need, affordable electricity, water security, employment opportunities, better state road networks and an affordable cost of living.”

Damian Huxham Alistair Brightman

Mr Tantari said he still considered himself "the underdog” in the race for the marginal seat. But he said it was now time for each candidate to get out into the field.

"I haven't been hiding behind billboards and Facebook posts,” Mr Tantari said.

"I want a community that is inclusive, collaborative, cares for people and works for the benefit of everybody.”

Adrian Tantari Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Greens candidate Craig Armstrong said he would "provide a genuine alternative” to both major parties.