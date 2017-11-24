Candidates talk tourism for Hervey Bay

A WHALE OF A TIME: Whale watching photo in Hervey Bay taken by Blue Marine Dolphin Tours.

WE LOVE our whales but what's the plan to promote tourism all year 'round?

Extending the Urangan Pier and attracting the investment of theme park operators are some of the solutions Hervey Bay's candidates have proposed.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said the extension of the Urangan Pier would help bring more cruise ships into the region all year 'round.

One Nation's Damian Huxham said he was actively working to "open our region and create tourism trails, encouraging tourists to come and stay a little longer”.

Greens candidate Jenni Cameron said she would enlist in the help of local councils to see whether "we can attract some theme parks to invest in the area”.

Labor's Adrian Tantari did not specify plans but pointed to funding announcements of $134 million from the Palaszczuk Government for the region.

Independent candidate Jannean Dean said the region needed to attract a greater share of a growing international and domestic market.

"It is crucial that tourism receives ongoing investment to entice and upskill school leavers and embrace new technologies,” Ms Dean said.