Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton
Council News

Candidates thin on the ground

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

LESS than two months away from deciding on the next mayor, Fraser Coast candidates appear to be thin on the ground.

Despite councillor Darren Everard nominating to run in the upcoming May 5 by-election, few candidates confirmed whether they would step up to the campaign.

He is the first councillor to stand for nomination since the dismissal of former mayor Chris Loft last month.

Acting mayor George Seymour said he would consider running, but said he was "focussed on restoring stability in the council and confidence in the community."

"It is premature to be talking about the by-election as the former mayor's appeal has not yet been heard," Cr Seymour said.

Other candidates who fielded the 2016 Local Government Elections said they were weighing up their options.

Greg Schmidt was leaning towards running, saying commitments in his personal life would be the only thing stopping him.

Former Fraser Coast businessman Steve Coleman said he would be "interested" in running but needed to wait on the outcome of ex-mayor Chris Loft's appeal through the Supreme Court.

