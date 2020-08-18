Menu
There is no endorsed Labor candidate for Hervey Bay. Picture: Che Chorley
Politics

Candidates throw down gauntlet for Labor in Bay

Christian Berechree
18th Aug 2020 12:07 PM
CANDIDATES have thrown down the gauntlet for Labor in Hervey Bay.

The ALP is yet to endorse a candidate in the seat, from which long-time LNP representative, Ted Sorensen, will retire at the October election.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman said he found it “amusing” Labor had not found a local to contest the seat.

Damian Huxham, who is contesting the seat for One Nation, questioned whether Labor could find “one person”.

“Will the Labor Party select a candidate who doesn’t live in our electorate to pretend to represent Hervey Bay?” Mr Huxham posted on Facebook.

The Chronicle contacted the ALP, asking if it was in discussions with local candidates or if there was the possibility the party’s pick would come from outside the region.

The questions were not directly answered but it’s understood the selection process is ongoing.

Retired Army captain Jason Scanes has been tipped to contest the seat for Labor, while Adrian Tantari previously said he intended to seek preselection.

