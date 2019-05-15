Candidates unveil DV plans as Wide Bay reports 1869 breaches

The Wide Bay federal election candidates have outlined their plans to fix domestic violence in the region.

WIDE Bay's federal candidates reveal their plans to put an end to the scourge of domestic violence in an electorate which reported 1869 DV breaches in 2018, an increase of more than 8 per cent on the year.

Daniel Bryar, Greens

DV is largely a societal response from certain socio-economic groups' failure to accept the change in public perceptions of the patriarchal society.

Gender inequality is cited as a key determinant or factor that underpins violence against women, so gender equality is actually the best thing we can do to reduce the instance of DV.

Treat the root causes, not the symptoms.

We will increase funding for crisis services, accommodation and legal assistance to make sure no victim of domestic violence is ever turned away when they need help.

Jason Scanes, Labor

THERE'S still significant work which needs to be done here.

We've seen a number of cuts to housing, education and assistance that helps women and anybody experiencing domestic violence.

The Labor government will be investing $88 million for housing options, making sure there's 10 days paid family violence leave, and a $60 million package to assist those to leave or get out of violent relationships.

The Labor government is determined to see incidents of domestic violence, and the effects that has on families and communities, decline by supporting and investing in education and assistance.

Andrew Schebella, United Australia Party

AS A nation we should hold our head in shame as we know one woman is murdered every week in this country and this is not acceptable "not now, not ever".

Domestic violence affects us all and the social, emotional and economic impacts can never be underestimated across the broader community.

As a nation the community groups and services that offer refuge must continue to be supported.

However, government must also acknowledge it has a role to play much bigger than buckets of funding.

For me, there is nothing domestic about violence - it is never acceptable and should never be tolerated.

Llew O'Brien, Nationals

COMBATING violence against women and children remains one of the Morrison Government's top priorities, as part of its plan to keep Australians safe.

That's why the Liberal National Coalition is investing $328 million for the Fourth Action Plan of the National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children 2010-2022. One of the biggest barriers to solving the scourge of domestic violence is a culture of disrespect.

A culture of disrespect towards women is a precursor to violence, which is why we're investing in changing attitudes towards violence, and helping those who think violence is an option to get help and stop.

Tim Jerome, Independent

IT'S all about education.

It should start in the high schools and funding should be extended into the media.

Offenders should receive mandatory courses and education on the subject.