CANDIDATES: 'Why I'm the leader the region needs'

The Chronicle asked your mayoral candidates why they think they're the leader the region needs.

The questions, and their responses, are below.

1. Now, possibly more than ever before, the Fraser Coast community needs a leader who can unify the council and take the region forward. With this in mind, why do you think that you are the leader the region needs, and what qualities do you think you will bring to the role?

2. What procedures/policies could be implemented to ensure councillors properly understand and follow/comply with local government legislation?

3. Some in the community have raised concerns about the process by which the council's internal complaints register is handled, claiming it was used to wage a "campaign" against the former mayor Chris Loft - if elected, will you implement any changes to the complaints register?

George Seymour

1. Right now the council needs a mayor that can unify the councillors and move forward in a positive direction.

I think as Acting Mayor I have done a lot to achieve this, but there is more to do. We need a mayor who is conciliatory and can mediate disputes.

I have a great deal of experience in this and I think in the two months in which I was acting mayor the council was stabilised and able to focus on its core responsibilities towards the community.

The councillors need to work together, we don't have to always agree, but we need to all work together without the division of the past.

I would bring my experience as a councillor for six years (three of which as deputy mayor) and as a lawyer to the role.

For the current councillors campaigning to be mayor, what have you done so far to improve internal culture during these two years and how will you ensure your colleagues, including those you have had differences with in the past, continue to work together?

Right now, we need someone with experience, an understanding of the situation and a leadership style that focuses on what unites us rather than what divides us.

I would not have nominated if I didn't feel that I was the best placed person for the particular circumstances of the role right now.

2. The new mayor will need to lead by example and be able to mentor councillors to ensure that all requirements are met. I think whoever the new mayor is, everyone needs to focus on the future and ensure that we achieve the best positive results for our community.

3. The complaints register is established under State Government legislation, it is independent of councillors and needs to remain so.

Greg Schmidt

1. I know I can reunite the council to perform as a team, in a professional manner.

I know all of the councillors, the CEO and multitudes of employees.

I will offer councillors good guidance towards behavioural pattern and take advice in return. To work as a team for the whole Fraser Coast.

2. Job ready. There is a diverse councillor representation for our region.

I will fit into the mayors role easily getting along without creating a bad relationship environment. The structure of council is very similar to large construction companies.

I will be a well-liked, conforming mayor offering the most efficient strategies to take the Fraser Coast forward.

3. If I am elected mayor, I would encourage all councillors to be aware that good conforming behaviour amongst councillors would be beneficial to the future direction of the Fraser Coast.

However if no mediation could be obtained, there would be no other option than to exercise the chain of command system that exists.

I would prefer that the Fraser Coast is remembered positively.

Paul Forst

1. After a 30+ years as a career boilermaker, I have had various leadership roles in that time, from business management, accounting and in part an associate diploma in structural engineering are a few extra curricular certificates I have undertaken.

Companies have achieved better productivity outcomes when I have been in a leadership role, in particular one with a 30% increase.

I am confident that I could lead the Fraser Coast Regional Council in the right direction as a united and cohesive unit, you don't achieve these outcomes without cooperation, and the keyword, negotiation.

2. I'm sure that the policies and procedures are okay, the problem is the councillors.

They think they know better, and this goes to their character, they can answer for that.

When you hear "technically, I can do this" the chances are, yes technically right but more than likely morally wrong.

3. I'm not familiar with the complaints register so I won't comment about the way the complaints register is handled, though I will say, that if you make a complaint it will need a name and evidence if you want it to be taken seriously. No witch hunting allowed.

David Dalgleish

1. I've been asked this question numerous times on the campaign trail.

I would like to respond in this way. It likens to getting on a flight and your pilot welcomes you aboard:

"Welcome to Flight X to Hervey Bay, bear with me as I have never flown a plane before... hopefully we will have a good flight".

Its hard to have the respect of your peers if you have never lead a council or done the job before.

With eight years as a councillor and deputy mayor I am looking forward to a smooth flight.

What have you learned from your previous terms as a councillor regarding infighting and conflicting personalities?

Over a period of eight years as a councillor and deputy mayor I encountered many challenges during the amalgamation of four councils, now known as the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

This involved the mayors and deputy mayors from Tiaro and Maryborough stepping down to become councillors on a newly formed council.

Hierarchy, strong personalities and varied political alliances where willingly abandoned by all the councillors to ensure a smooth transition and team like productivity.

Was there any infighting and conflicting personalities? The answer is no, we all had a job to do and we put aside any personality conflicts and got on with the job.

2. Procedures and policies are far too complex for a councillor to memorise, hence a part of the CEO's role is ensure that councillors make and conduct themselves in accordance with the Local Government Act.

3. The council's internal complaints register is for council services only not for infighting, sabotage, back stabbing or the like.

The culture within the council will change with my affirmative and experienced leadership.

Darren Everard

1. I have six years of local government experience which is crucial when it comes to the position of mayor of the Fraser Coast.

We don't need a mayor that is just going to return trust and faith in our council, we need more than that, we need a mayor that will get out and work tirelessly to promote the region to the rest of Queensland and Australia so that we get the investment we require to grow our economy.

We need a mayor that will forge strong relationships with other levels of government to ensure we can shake the tag of one of Australia's most disadvantaged regions.

For the current councillors campaigning to be mayor, what have you done so far to improve internal culture during these two years and how will you ensure your colleagues, including those you have had differences with in the past, continue to work together?

If you look at the past two years there have been moments when there has been issues but if you look at the mentions that have been passed, around 96 per cent have been supported by the council as a whole.

At the end of the day the mayor is one vote and I cannot control the vote of others.

What I can control is the shared vision and promotion of of our region of which all councillors will share this vision.

This vision will be created by the council based around my Capabilities Fraser Coast project. I will establish a representative business advisory group that council could test its policies through and that would create industry buy-in.

The council shouldn't be developing policy or going off on their own and promoting the region without the support and feedback of the major industry and stakeholders.

2. Local government legislation is evolving all the time.

Keeping up with the changes is a requirement of the position and training on the topic is important. Training is important for everybody no matter what position they hold.

Council is one of the most regulated industries and with six years experience I can hit the ground running as I do not need to learn the regulation from scratch.

3. Out of respect for the former mayor I do not wish to comment while this matter is before the courts.

Jannean Dean

1. Integrity is key. As mayor I will listen and respond. Listening will be a full-time job when you consider the uncertainty embedded in Local Government and the ongoing changes taking place within the council.

As mayor I will ensure each team member of the council is able to thrive and become a contributing member of our council.

No matter the scope of someone's position, they have the same value as everyone else. If they can't succeed, we all can't succeed. If they fail, we all fail.

Being a successful leader means recognising the importance of each member of the team to the whole - then ensuring every single person is not only keeping up but flourishing and growing alongside.

All decisions and planning will be transparent to the public, so they are aware of where ratepayer money is being spent with a focus on the entire Fraser Coast.

2. Councillors must fully comply with the principles underpinning the Local Government Act.

Sections 4 and 12 are part of a councillor's job description. All should read this and understand it in its entirety.

As mayor, I will ensure Councillors comprehend and action all practices in regards to the legislation, so everyone is fully aware and know what is required.

Breaches in compliance will be noted and addressed immediately.

Councillors require interpretation of the impact of legislative changes on council procedures and knowledge of relevant legislation for compliance, internal communication channels, local government structure, staff roles and responsibilities.

3. Complaints are an important way for the management of Council to be accountable to the public, as well as providing valuable prompts to review council performance and the conduct of people that work within and for it.

The register needs to identify whether the complainant was internal or external and any complaints made about an executive or management team member to be also included.

An effective complaint handling system provides three key benefits and as mayor, I would see issues raised by a person are acknowledged in a timely and cost-effective way and review the information provided with a view that will lead to improvements in service delivery.

Where complaints are handled properly, a good system can improve the reputation of the council and strengthen public confidence in administrative processes. Council policies must be adhered to.

Tony Pantlin

1. I have worked in a large government-owned corporation for 38 years, 11 years of this on a highly paid common law contract as part of a big budget management team.

During this period I also led a high performance multi discipline team generating revenues of $50,000 per hour and at times up to $3.5m per hour.

I have completed and delivered on many propriety self-development training plans over the last 13 years focusing on building trust, coaching for success, leading teams, reviewing performance, setting performance expectations, leading change, motivating others and adaptive and influential leadership.

I demonstrate probity and integrity in all that I do and I am known and respected by my peers for getting things done.

2. The first opportunity for improvement is to develop the Councillor's team work competencies.

I will provide approximately $63,000 gross from my salary, reviewed annually to provide councillor development plans that focus on building trust, earning respect and working as a functional team.

The Operational Council TRAITS values (Trust, Respect, Accountability, Initiative, Teamwork and Service) will form the basis of the culture within the chamber.

I am a strong leader and will ensure compliance with the Local Government Principles as set out in the Act.

3. The State Government has recently passed legislation that places more responsibility including financial responsibility on the council with respect to resolving their own disputes/complaints.

I support this legislation and have always found that complaints are best resolved as close to the coal face as possible.

My plan for individual councillor development as mentioned above will ultimately reduce the number of complaints.

The new Local Government Act to be released soon will also address these matters more comprehensibly.