Candle causes fire in home

A CANDLE left unattended could have burned a Kawungan home down had smoke alarms not alerted neighbours.

About 5.30pm Wednesday, officers from Torquay fire station were called to an address on Elm St after reports of a small fire inside the home.

Upon arrival, the house appeared to be unoccupied however it is unknown how long the owners were gone.

The small fire was quickly extinguished and was understood to have not caused any significant damage.

Acting station officer Dave Crisp said it was a timely reminder to never leave candles or any small flames unattended.

"It's also important to make sure your fire alarms are working because they are what alerted the neighbours,” he said.

"If it weren't for the fire alarms, the whole house could have gone up in flames.”