AN EVENT will be held in Hervey Bay on December 2 for World AIDS Day.

It will be held at Dayman Park from 6pm to 8pm and will provide time for reflection and remembrance.

A candle lighting ceremony will be led by Gary Williams and candles will be provided at the event.

For more information, contact Gary on 0421 703 554.

Food and refreshments will be provided.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by November 30.

People will need to bring a chair as seating may be limited.