Quick-thinking driver averts disaster after trailer fire

A QUICK-thinking River Heads resident helped avoid a potentially dangerous fire on Saturday afternoon.

The man was driving south on River Heads Rd at Booral when he noticed smoke coming from his trailer.

He pulled to the side of the road near Maddever Rd to find the 30 bales of cane mulch in his trailer burning.

The man performed a U-turn to stop the fire blowing towards his ute, then tried to extinguish the blaze using his shirt as a fire blanket to no avail.

He unhitched his trailer and moved it to a safe location as a passing motorist phoned 000.

Fire crews from Torquay and Booral were soon on the scene and contained the blaze, which was well-alight when they arrived.

Local firies put the cause down to spontaneous combustion.

The incident serves as a warning for local residents to extra vigilant during the long dry spell, which as delivered less than 10% of average rainfall in the year to date.