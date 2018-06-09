Cane crush will be one of the biggest in M'boro's history

SUGARY SEASON: Cane farmer Allen Birt and MSF Sugar Maryborough general manager Steward Norton roam through one of the Fraser Coast's bountiful cane fields. This season's crush is expected to be one of the largest in history.

CANE trucks will begin rumbling through the Fraser Coast's roads this weekend as what is expected to be the third biggest crush in Maryborough's history begins.

Drivers will share the roads with semi-trailers hauling 300 tonnes of chopped cane an hour to MSF Sugar's Maryborough Mill in lower Kent St.

Ideal growing conditions over the summer have produced a crop estimated at 940,000 tonnes - almost 60 per cent bigger than last year's poor harvest.

In 1999 the Maryborough mill crushed a record 961,000 tonnes, a figure overtaken in 2006 with 985,000 tonnes fed into the rollers.

Last year's disastrous season produced just under 600,000.

Next week, the mill will crush 24 hours of a day, seven days a week in an unusually early start to the season. The signature steam from the boilers familiar to residents will be seen for the next six months.

MSF Sugar Maryborough general manager Stewart Norton said the mill expected a good start-up this year after off-season maintenance.

"We are running at full capacity in our workforce directly employing 190 people across our milling and farming activities.

"Once you incorporate supply partners and growers, our operations during the crush support about 600 families in the region, injecting $63 million annually back into the local economy.”

Regular rainfall during autumn has meant that the cane is still growing in the fields, which could lower the CCS (commercial cane content) in the early weeks but will nurture a robust total harvest. Some of the bounty hauled in during the next six months will be off-set by poor prices caused by a global sugar surplus.

The MSF company, part of the Thai-based Mitr Pohl group, also owns mills in Far North Queensland at Gordonvale, South Johnstone and Atherton Tablelands.