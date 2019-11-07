Cane farmer hoping for sweet victory on TV dessert show

Former councillor Kylie Farinelli is set to match it with nine other amateur cooking contestants in the popular show headed by dessert master Adriano Zumbo and well-known British cook Rachel Khoo.

A MOURILYAN mum believes she has all the ingredients to claim sweet victory in reality cooking show Zumbo's Just Desserts.

Adriano Zumbo and Rachel Khoo in a scene from Zumbo's Just Desserts Season 2. Picture: Supplied

The mum of two, to sons Travis, 21 and Brett, 17, spent 25 years working on the land as a Cassowary Coast cane farmer with husband Paul, four years as Division 6 councillor and also ran her own fashion line.

But she said the kitchen was where she always felt most comfortable.

Mourilyan mum Kylie Farinelli will compete in this year's Zumbo's Just Desserts reality show. Picture: Supplied

"My mum says to me when you talk about food, you talk with passion; like you're talking about your greatest love," she said.

"I love feeding people and especially something sweet. I've got a big personality so I'm going

to win this competition because I love a good fight."

Mrs Farinelli said her signature dessert is a Taste of the Tropics cake including pineapple, mango, passionfruit, lemon and lime.

She said her long-term dream was to open a farmer's market and cafe on their property, selling and using local products.

The show's winner takes home $100,000.

Channel 7 is yet to reveal the show's start date.