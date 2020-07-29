Menu
Canegrowers Maryborough District Manager Cameron Waterson outside the Maryborough office. Photo: Stuart fast
CANE REACTION: Farm harm felt long way from reef

Stuart Fast
29th Jul 2020 3:30 AM
CANEGROWERS Maryborough District Manager Cameron Waterson says the cost of controversial reef protection legislation is being felt a long way from the Great Barrier Reef.

The legislation imposes restrictive measures on cane farming and run off water in the name of protecting the reef and improve water quality.

His comments came after day one of Senate inquiry into farm practices impacting the reef heard pesticides had very little impact. (See other views aired on day two here).

Mr Waterson said restrictions on growers yielded very little benefit.

He noted many Maryborough cane farms had been running for many years and it was difficult to expect such long-running farms to quickly adapt to the new legislation.

He also criticised the science behind the legislation, saying it was not peer reviewed nor adequate.

More time spent dealing with paper work also meant more time and effort taken away from crops, he warned.

Canegrowers Maryborough hopes the legislation will be repealed but Mr Waterson said the future was uncertain.

Canegrowers Queensland's frustration with the restrictions was presented to the inquiry by Chairman of Queensland Canegrowers, Paul Schembri.

He said the organisation took its environmental responsibility very seriously but this reef protection regulation would cost the Queensland economy $1.3 billion over 10 years.

He summarised three important points his organisation presented to the inquiry.

They were, stronger government process to establish quality reef science, the system of assessing where farmers are at regarding the uptake of best management practice is flawed and regulation comes at a cost.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

