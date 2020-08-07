‘Cane still has a future’: Manager weighs in on land sales

CANE still has a future on the Fraser Coast.

That is what Canegrowers Maryborough district manager Cameron Waterson believes.

He said the announcement that Rural Funds Management Limited was contracted to by more than 5000 hectares of cane land from MSF Sugar had brought some clarity to canegrowers in the region.

The $81.1 million deal was announced this week.

"We're relieved to at least get some details and the opportunity to understand who the buyer is," Mr Waterson said.

"Hopefully we will have a chance to talk about their plans in regards to the future and the long-term impact for us.

"That will help us decide how we move forward as an industry."

Mr Waterson does not believe cane will cease to be one of the major crops grown in the region.

"I don't think it will get to that point.

"I strongly believe there is a future for cane here still, it's just what shape or form that happens."|

MSF Sugar confirmed in June it was seeking to sell the land as it "shifts its focus away from farming".

Mr Waterson said growers were continuing their regular activities in regards to the crop cycle.

According to a statement from RFM, the company plans to progressively convert the farms to about 2200 hectares of macadamia orchards, with much of the remaining area to be used for cropping.

Settlement is expected to happen in October.

The future of Maryborough Sugar Mill, which was not sold as part of the deal and remains under MSF Sugar's ownership, remains uncertain.