Canine Budder shares his beauty routine to get his look

'BEAUTY takes work' goes not just for humans, but also for the fluffy creatures of the world.

Hervey Bay canine Budder likes to keep up his handsome appearance with regular pampering sessions.

Haircuts, hydrobaths, dog cologne, you name it - the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel likes it all.

His regular appointments with Hervey Bay Mobile Pet Grooming and Hydrobath keep his owner Tracey Hudd happy too.

"He likes to go to the beach and then sleep on our bed,” Mrs Hudd said.

"Budder gets haircuts every 6-8 weeks, it keeps him nice and tidy.”

Hervey Bay Mobile Pet Grooming and Hydrobath owners Karen and Shane Jackson started the business a month ago but they're no strangers in the business of making pooches happy.

They've been washing dogs - with a mix of cats, chickens and goats - for the past 10 years.

"Our record was washing 27 dogs in a day,” Mrs Jackson said.

"We get all sorts coming in, ranging from weighing a few kilograms to a recent one that was 74kg.”

With cold weather creeping in, the dog groomers said small trims throughout winter keep the dog coats from tangling in knotts.

"Just small trims will help keep fur from becoming matted,” Mr Jackson said.

"Especially for dogs with long hair, if it doesn't have a haircut for a bit, we find that it'll be matted when it comes in for a haircut in summer.”

Having owned a similar business in Brisbane, the new Bay couple found that the demand for dog washers is quiet high here on the Fraser Coast.

"If we're walking around with our business tops, we regularly have people approach and say that they need their dog washed,” Mr Jackson said.

"We're sometimes just shopping and have people approach us.”

Just like humans, the frequency of cuts and type of treatment varies from canine to canine.

For example, Budder likes a mohawk but that doesn't suit every dog.

"Dog hair grows at different lengths, and dogs with naturally longer hair will need more frequent haircuts,” Mrs Jackson said.

"We have special medical soap too, for treating ticks and fleas.”

Hervey Bay Mobile Pet Grooming and Hydrobath can be contacted on 0473224031.