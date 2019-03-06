Menu
INVESTIGATIONS: Police are reviewing CCTV footage after Cannonvale was targeted in a string of alleged car break-ins and thefts last weekend. Alasdair Young
News

Cannonvale cars raided in weekend crime spree

Claudia Alp
by
6th Mar 2019 5:30 AM

CANNONVALE was among areas targeted in a string of alleged car break-ins and thefts last weekend.

Police allege various hand and power tools were taken from the tray of a ute on Island Drive between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Three other cars were allegedly broken into or damaged between 8am and 11am on Monday at Baybreeze Estate, Shute Harbour Rd.

Police allege a rock was used to smash the windows of one car and a purse and cash was stolen.

Cards that were in the purse were allegedly used in Ayr.

Whitsunday Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Number plates were allegedly stolen from two other cars near the estate and a car, allegedly stolen from Mackay, was found by police dumped nearby.

Police allege a 2015 Toyota Hilux Utility was stolen from the staff carpark of BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort on Shute Harbour Rd about the same time.

The person, or people, involved allegedly found keys to the ute before it was taken.

The ute has not yet been found.

Snr Sgt Blain said it was likely the incidents were linked.

"It's quite rare for us to have a spate of (alleged) offences like that in such a short period of time," he said.

Snr Sgt Blain said residents should ensure items in cars are locked away.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Whitsunday Times

