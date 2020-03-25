Cantina fights on through services shutdown

Not going down without a fight – Owner of Tres Salsas Jemima Nash Photo: Cody Fox

TORQUAY restaurant Tres Salsa Mexican Cantina is not going down without a fight, continuing to serve take away meals during the non-essential services shutdown.

Business owner, Jemima Nash said the biggest impact of the shutdown had been the lack of dine-in customers.

She said in order to keep business going, the restaurant was now focusing on takeaway orders, with possible deliveries in the near future.

Ms Nash said the business would start selling takeaway meals along with alcohol.

She said these alcoholic drinks would be wines, beers and pre-mixed drinks and would be part of a meal.

Ms Nash thanked the many loyal customers who had posted supportive message on social media.