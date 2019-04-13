Capricornia candidates discuss support for Adani's mine

LNP - Michelle Landry:

Speaking from Moranbah yesterday, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she totally supported Adani Carmichael coal mine, a project she regarded as extremely important for Central Queensland.

"This is about jobs for Central and North Queenslanders and it's also about improving our economy. We've had tough times over the last six years in the mining sector and this is a glimmer of hope for people," she said.

"It has the highest environmental conditions of any mine ever in this nation."

Ms Landry said her strong support for Adani's Carmichael mine was part of a broader strategy to stick up for coal mining in general in CQ.

She said the industry was not only under assault politically by The Greens and Labor but also from environmental activists.

"If we back down to these green activists now, they will go after every coal mine," she said.

"People don't realise that, so We've got to be strong, we've got to stand united and we've got to stand up for the Carmichael coal mine."

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation stands 100 per cent behind the Adani project and all mining applications in the Galilee Basin according to Wade Rothery.

"The economic boost Capricornia will receive is long overdue and the mine's approval will directly create thousands of full-time job opportunities for tradesmen and apprentices, while indirectly increasing job numbers in other sectors. Australia's coal is some of the cleanest burning in the world and will lift millions of Indian people out of poverty while providing cost-effective power solutions. While 1600 new coal-fired power stations are being built across the world, Australia has a right to provide the coal," he said.

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Mr Bambrick said he opposed the Adani coal mine which said was environmentally destructive, sucking up billions of litres of precious groundwater from our region, further devastating drought-stricken farmers.

"This must be a strategic transition from coal to clean energy, a necessary change which will create many more jobs in renewables for coal workers and our broader community, protect the Reef, preserve our water supply and lower power bills. No one is suggesting this will be easy but we either fight climate change now on our own terms or procrastinate at our peril," Mr Bambrick said.

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Mr Birkbeck said it was a policy of his party to open new coal mines, with Adani being one of dozens of mines that could potentially exist within the Galilee Basin.

"The Galilee Basin is a huge asset and its resources belong to the people of Australia. I want 20 mines in the Galilee. I hope people realise how serious we are about getting jobs out of the Galilee Basin and making sure that it's not just for the benefit of one user," Mr Birkbeck said.

He had reservations about Adani paying to build their own rail line preferring instead for the government to build and own the rail line it, enabling other mines to share the infrastructure, while making money for tax payers.

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon.

Mr Sturgeon said the United Australia Party was supportive of mining including the Adani project, which he supported "in principle".

Given that he was a federal candidate, he said the responsibility had now fallen upon the state to make the final decision on Adani's project.

He said opening the Galilee Basin depended up may variables including environmental and economic factors.

"I support the coal industry and developing jobs in our region as well as developing our refining processes in Australia to maximise the revenue we can drive for the prosperity of our people," he said.