CAPSIZED YACHT: Woman who can't swim saved after hours floating

Jessica Cook
by
14th Jan 2019 9:38 AM
A WOMAN who can't swim has been left floating in a life jacket for up to three hours after a catamaran overturned off the coast of Hervey Bay at the weekend.

The woman in her 50s was sailing with a man on the 14ft yacht when the vessel overturned around noon on Sunday.

The man who could swim left the vessel and woman and swam more than a kilometre to shore to raise the alarm.

The woman was rescued at about 3.15pm by the Volunteer Marine Rescue with no physical injuries.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said the woman was destressed but grateful to be out of the water.

She said the accident is a reminder to everyone out on boats to stay safe.

"Take care out there, the sea is very unforgiving."

capsized boat catamaran rescue
