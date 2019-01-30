Menu
Delays on Captain Cook Highway due to truck fire

by Andrea Falvo
29th Jan 2019 8:08 AM

DELAYS are expected on the Captain Cook Highway this morning following reports of a truck fire north of Ellis Beach.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 4.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one fire crew had attended.

"There was a small fire to a vehicle when we arrived," he said.

"The caller said it was a small truck, the cab was on fire."

He said fire crews left the scene about 5.19am, leaving the incident with police.

"The vehicle is still on the roadway, the road is still blocked as of 5.18am," he said.

"They're waiting for the vehicle to be towed and the vehicle was left in the hands of QPS."

Transport and Main Roads has advised that one lane has now reopened to traffic. Delays are expected.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

