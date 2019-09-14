Captain ready to lead team into battle against Bingera

The Waves’ Callum Hillier and Bingera’s sHarrison Gray battle it out for possession.

FOOTBALL: The Waves captain Callum Hillier has experience a premiership win before in the Wide Bay Premier League with this club.

But now he wants to do it again as a leader.

Hillier is one of two players from The Waves to play in tomorrow’s decider after winning the 2016 title with the club.

The side defeated the United Warriors 2-1 with Mitch Aslett the other player involved (above).

Hillier said the club had a proud history that will ­hopefully be added to this weekend.

“There’s a long history with ATW as a club and a lot of­ ­trophies in the cabinet,” he said.

“That’s the beauty of our side, we prepare and aim for finals every year.

“We go into every match confident.”

Hillier said he would be proud to lift the Wide Bay Premier League trophy as captain.

But the achievement is better, for him, because of the team around him.

“The whole thing is the team is by my side,” he said.

“We’ve worked for each other all year and we’re a team and that’s what counts.”

Hillier knows the chal­-lenge will be tough against Bingera.

But he’s confident the team can win its second Wide Bay Premier League in four years.

“To beat Bingera, we need to turn up,” he said.

“We need to put 100 percent in and finals is one of those games where it can go ­either way and you’ve got to take your chance when it comes.”

The Waves take on Bingera at 6.30pm tonight at Martens Oval.