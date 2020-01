Glen Porteous Glen Porteous is a reporter for The Observer. Gladstone born and bred, he understands the issues that matter most with the region. He has a passion to give the people of Gladstone a voice. His work, sport and study history around the region has given him a good insight in to the issues that affect people. Full Profile Login to follow

EVERY week we run a selection of photos, contributed by our readers that show off the best Hervey Bay has to offer.

Take a look at these stunning snaps showing off the scenery and wildlife of our beautiful city.

If you would like to see your photo featured in the paper, email it to edit@theindy.com.au