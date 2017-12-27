Capture the heart of the Bay

THIS year saw many changes to the editorial content of the Hervey Bay Independent, including the introduction of Capture the Heart of Hervey Bay.

We could never have expected it to be as popular as it has become, with so many submission it's impossible to publish them all.

As we look back on 2017, we've selected just a few submissions from throughout the year.

If you'd like your photo published, submit a high-resolution version, with a short caption via edit@theindy.com.au.

Not all photos will be printed.

