PHOTO GALLERY: Capture the heart of the Bay

EACH week The Indy features readers' photographs from across the region.
Submit your high-resolution copy with a short caption via edit@theindy.com.au.
Not all photos will be printed.
<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE CAPTURE THE HEART OF THE BAY >>
EACH week The Indy features readers' photographs from across the region.
Submit your high-resolution copy with a short caption via edit@theindy.com.au.
Not all photos will be printed.
<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE CAPTURE THE HEART OF THE BAY >>
There's an event that beer and barbecue enthusiasts will love.