EACH week The Indy features readers' photographs from across the region.
Submit your high-resolution copy with a short caption via edit@theindy.com.au.
Not all photos will be printed.
<< CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE CAPTURE THE HEART OF THE BAY >>
EACH week The Indy features readers' photographs from across the region.
Submit your high-resolution copy with a short caption via edit@theindy.com.au.
Not all photos will be printed.
<< CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE CAPTURE THE HEART OF THE BAY >>
A property agent said it was important to think of a rental viewing as if you were going for a job interview.