Lightning striking in Maryborough on Anne St on Tuesday afternoon.
CAPTURED: Warning after lightning strikes in M'boro

Jessica Lamb
by
6th Dec 2018 10:08 AM

ACROSS the past week the Fraser Coast has experienced wild weather prompting a warning from local police.

From storms bushfires through to storms in the region, Maryborough can now add lightning strikes to their weekly quota.

A Maryborough police patrol car captured a lightening strike at the water tower on Ann St at 1.52pm on Tuesday.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the still image can only be described as "wow".

"It's hard to believe that this picture was taken at lunch time with the dark skies," she said.

"This shows how quickly mother nature can impact everyone, anywhere and at anytime.

"Loss of power and dark skies led for a few slight near misses with vehicles on Tuesday, which again reminds us to ensure we drive to the weather conditions.

"Remember to drive to the conditions, plan your journey, check the weather updates and if you need to stop and take a break, do so.

"We want everyone to arrive to their destination safely."

