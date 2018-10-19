Car accident outside hotel leads to drink driving conviction

A RIVER Heads woman, who accidentally rammed a parked car outside a hotel on September 22, has fronted court.

Diane Susan Thompson, 63, immediately informed staff inside the nearby Hervey Bay venue of the event.

She was then breath tested by police, and blew a reading of .153, which is more than three times the limit.

Thompson pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.

She was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

The court heard the other vehicle involved in the road incident suffered only minor damage.