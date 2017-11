A BIKE rider and car have collided on a main road in Scarness, between Pialba and Urangan.

Emergency services were called to Boat Harbour Dr about 11.45am Friday.

<<READ MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

One person, believed to be the bike rider, was taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency crews attended the scene but it is believed no one was seriously harmed in the incident.