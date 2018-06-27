Menu
LUCK ESCAPE: This car pulling a horse float flipped around on itself when it ran off the Bruce Hwy near Glenwood this morning.
LUCK ESCAPE: This car pulling a horse float flipped around on itself when it ran off the Bruce Hwy near Glenwood this morning.
Car and horse float jack-knife on Bruce Highway

Frances Klein
by
27th Jun 2018 10:38 AM

A DRIVER and their miniature horse have escaped serious injury after a car pulling a horse float ran off the Bruce Hwy south of Glenwood this morning.

The dual cab ute, that was travelling towards Gympie, dropped 5m down a steep embankment on the side of the highway after it jack-knifed, spinning back on itself and landing upright in a ditch.

The crash happened about 8.45am before the Gunalda Range where the road was wet from light rain.

The driver, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with back and hip injuries while the horse appeared uninjured, Gympie fire station officer Justin Groth said.

"People need to be reminded to drive to the conditions, especially with these wet and slippery roads.”

