Bike and car crash at the intersection of Maggs Hill Rd and Main St. Nikenbah. Photo: Alistair Brightman

A CAR and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Main St and Maggs Hill Rd this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.50pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said nobody was injured in the accident.

Traffic was forced to slow down around the incident.

The scene was cleared by 2.15pm.