Car and truck collide on Bruce Highway at Glenorchy

A WOMAN has been taken to Maryborough Hospital with suspected whiplash after she was involved in a crash between a truck and a car on the Bruce Highway.

The incident happened about 11.30am along the Glenorchy Straight on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was in a stable condition.

A police spokesman said emergency crews were still at the scene about 1.30pm.

The Bruce Highway is believed to be open.