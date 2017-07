New technology for Fraser Coast police officers

Suburbs hit by crime on the Fraser Coast

A CAR was broken into in Urraween.

A sum of cash and keys were taken from the white Volkswagon parked at a property on Jacobsen Outlook.

Police believe the car was unlocked.

It was broken into between 9.30am Sunday and 8.30am Monday.

The valuables were in the centre console.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.