Car crash leads to discovery of marijuana stash

A CAR crash has resulted in a man being jailed for possessing a large amount of marijuana.

Allan James Barkle appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Barkle, now living in Goomeri, was a passenger in a car driven by his partner when it went down an embankment.

The police searched the car when attending the scene and found 535 grams of marijuana in 22 clip seal bags.

The court heard after the crash, Barkle attended the police station and said the marijuana belonged to him and he was self-medicating by using it.

The court heard despite the large amount of marijuana, Barkle maintained it was for personal use and he used clip seal bags to "keep it fresh".

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client had suffered from depression, schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder.

He said Barkle had been in contact with mental health services and had suffered episodes of self-harming.

"He hadn't used cannabis for quite some time now," Mr Rutledge said.

"Many of his problems have arisen from cannabis usage."

Judge Brad Farr said it was hard to accept without scientific evidence that Barkle was not using marijuana, given his longstanding problem with the problem with the drug.

Barkle was sentenced to six months in prison, to be released on parole on August 13.