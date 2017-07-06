Car crashes into pole, man in hospital with head injuries

A MAN in his 20s has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with head and shoulder injuries after a single vehicle crash into a power pole.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Exeter St between Tavistock St and Denmans Camp Rd.

Police said the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition about an hour after the crash which occurred just before 5am Thursday.

The man, in his mid 20s, was trapped in the vehicle for about 45 minutes before fire crews were able to get him out safely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Ergon Energy crews were at the scene.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Paul Jervis said the Forensic Crash Investigation Unit was on it's way to the scene just before 7am.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.