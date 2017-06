An ambulance crew attended the scene after a car crashed into a garage in Degilbo St on Wednesday night.

A CAR has crashed into a garage in Maryborough.

The incident happened in Degilbo St about 7.30pm on Wednesday night.

Emergency service crews attended the scene.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a crew attended but the man in the vehicle was uninjured and did not need to be taken to hospital.

It is unclear if any damage was caused as a result of the crash.