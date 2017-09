Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a home at Eli Waters on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in Ibis Boulevard about 6.23am.

Ambulance, fire and police crews attended the scene.

The occupant of the car was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

No one in the home was injured.