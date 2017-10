DITCHED: The car was travelling on Maryborough-Hervey Bay road when it lost control and hit a light pole before landing in a ditch.

DITCHED: The car was travelling on Maryborough-Hervey Bay road when it lost control and hit a light pole before landing in a ditch. Inge Hansen

A CAR carrying two people has landed backwards in a ditch after the driver lost control on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The car was believed to have been travelling on Torbanlea-Pialba Rd before turning onto Maryborough-Hervey Rd between 12.30pm and 1pm.

It was believed the car then lost control and hit a light pole before swerving off the road and landing in the ditch.

The middle aged driver will be charged as a result of the crash.

The occupants of the car were uninjured.