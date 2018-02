Single vehicle crash on the Esplanade at Point Vernon. Car has crashed into power pole.

A CAR has crashed into a power pole, causing it to split at Point Vernon.

Emergency crews are on scene. The crash happened about 11.30am Wednesday.

Single vehicle crash on the Esplanade at Point Vernon. Car has crashed into power pole. Alistair Brightman

The Esplanade between Corfield and Aplin Streets is currently closed.

Traffic diversions are in place.

The Chronicle understands no-one is seriously injured.

